Connecticut man to serve 1 ½ years for threatening judge

A Connecticut man will serve 1 ½ years behind bars for sending an email threatening violence against a family court judge who presided over his divorce case.

Fifty-year-old Edward Taupier was sentenced Tuesday to a term of five years in prison, suspended after 18 months. The Cromwell resident was convicted in October of threatening, disorderly conduct and breach of peace.

Prosecutors say Taupier sent an email to several people threatening to shoot Hartford Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Bozzuto. He did not send it to the judge.

The emails described Bozzuto's home, its proximity to a cemetery and how certain rifles can be fired from that distance.

Judge David Gold rejected Taupier's defense, stating that violent threats are "punishable" speech unprotected by the First Amendment.

Taupier plans to appeal.

