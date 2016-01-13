Heat monitored at Middletown High School after boiler issues

A heating issue at Middletown High School is expected to fully repaired on Wednesday morning.

The school district's assistant superintendent told Eyewitness News that two boilers went down overnight.

Repairs to one of them were completed as of 6:30 a.m.

The second is in the process of being repaired and was expected to be up later in the morning.

Administrators said they are monitoring the heat in the building.

No early dismissal is expected.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.