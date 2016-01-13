FBI returns to Cromwell digging site

FBI investigators at a digging scene in Cromwell on Tuesday. (WFSB photo)

The FBI returned on Wednesday to the scene of a digging investigation in Cromwell.

Eyewitness News was first tipped off to the operation on Prospect Hill Road by a viewer on Tuesday.

The FBI continues to only confirm that an investigation is underway. The details have not officially been released. It said it would provide information soon.

However, it and the Cromwell Police Department said there was no threat to the community.

The focus appeared to be the property's front yard.

Records show that a home owned by former Hartford Police Officer Julio Camacho used to exist on the property. Camacho's home burned and was replaced by another home. The fire was ruled an accident.

The old home was searched by the FBI in 1998 after the disappearance of Camacho's then girlfriend and her daughter. Camacho maintained his innocence.

It's unclear if the recent investigation is tied to their disappearance. The FBI said it couldn't comment.

Eyewitness News will continue to follow this story and post updates as they become available.

