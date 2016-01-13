Car crashes into Apple Healthcare in Cromwell

Police are on the scene of crash at Apple Healthcare in Cromwell. (WFSB)

A motor vehicle crashed into a building in Cromwell on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at the Apple Healthcare on Berlin Road around 9:30 a.m.

Police said the vehicle struck a pillar in front of the building.

There is no word on injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

