Drugs seized during traffic stops in Wolcott

Traffic separate stops in Wolcott, one of which yielded hundreds of bags of heroin, led to a couple of arrests according to police.

Police said they arrested 27-year-old Kyshawn Key of Waterbury on Monday.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., they said Key failed to stop at a light at Meriden and Todd Roads.

As the officer approached Key's vehicle, he said he noticed the suspect reach towards the rear of his car as if it grab something. The officer also noticed that a rear arm rest was down so there was access to the trunk.

The officer found an empty spray can with a loose bottom. When he took the bottom out, he said he found 431 glassine bags that contained heroin.

Key also was said to have $1,600 in cash on him.

Police said he has an extensive criminal record with drug and firearms violations.

He was charged with two counts of possession of narcotics, to counts of possession with intent to sell and possession of narcotics in a school zone. He's being held on $150,000 bond and faced a judge on Tuesday.

Three hours earlier, police said they arrested Jeffrey Lyden, 26, of Naugatuck. He was pulled over for tinted windows and no front marker plate, police said.

Officers said they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the passenger compartment of Lyden's car. They also saw a green and brown leafy residue in the center console of the vehicle.

Lyden admitted to smoking marijuana.

A search led to the discovery of 2 ounces of marijuana.

Lyden also has a history of arrests for drugs.

He was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of an illegal substance in a school zone, drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to sell.

Lyden posted a $265,000 bond and is due in court on Jan. 19.

