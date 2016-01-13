Drug factory dismantled in New London

Rakim Thornton (left) and Kenneth Barnhill (right). (New London police photos)

Police in New London said they dismantled a drug factory and took two people into custody on Tuesday.

Rakim Thornton, 24, and Kenneth Barnhill, 31, were arrested after an operation that took several months.

Investigators said they were looking into a drug trafficking organization based in the New London area. They said the group was trafficking crack cocaine and heroin.

Tuesday night, state police, federal officials and New London police served an arrest warrant at 108 Connecticut Ave.

Thornton and Barnhill were identified as the suspects inside and taken into custody.

Thornton was charged with possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a school. His bond was set at $2,500 and he was given a court date of Wednesday.

Barnhill was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of crack cocaine, illegal sale of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine within 1,500 feet of a school, interfering with a search, destruction of evidence and operating a drug factory.

His bond was set at $100,000 and he was also given a court date of Wednesday.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.