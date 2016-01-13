Naugatuck Walmart reopens following bomb threat

Walmart in Naugatuck was evacuated for a bomb threat. (WFSB)

A Walmart in Naugatuck was closed for a brief period of time following a bomb threat on Wednesday.

Police confirmed the threat at the store located at 1100 New Haven Rd. around 11 a.m.

They said the building was evacuated and investigators combed through the store and its surrounding area.

Investigators cleared the store to reopen around 12:30 p.m.

There's no word on a suspect at this point.

"The investigation into the origin of the threat is continuing and still active," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

