Meriden seeks public's help to name new park

The city of Meriden is seeking the public's help to name its new park.

Officials said they launched a contest to name the 14-acre park on State Street, which is currently called the "Hub."

The contest runs through the end of the month.

A winner will be selected by March.

The top 10 entries will receive a $25 gift card.

For more information, check out the contest's website here.

