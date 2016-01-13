Man rides with mannequin through East Windsor

East Windsor police said they were involved in an unusual traffic stop on Wednesday.

They said they pulled over a man with a makeshift mannequin strapped into his passenger seat.

They said the mannequin had sunglasses and a goatee drawn on its face. The seat belt was even fastened.

Police said that though it was strange, it made them laugh.

The man even posed for a picture for officers.

They posted a question on the police department's Facebook page asking what people thought the reason for the ruse was.

Many people guessed it was to ride in the HOV lane.

However, police said the man said it was to protect him from road rage.

"Very nice man," police posted. "He was not traveling in a HOV lane at the time of the stop."

They did not release the reason for the stop in the first place; however, they posted a response that said "no harm, no foul."

