Experts weigh in on creature found on Old Lyme beach (Ryan Lee)

Many people are scratching their heads after seeing photos of some kind of creature that appeared to have washed up on shore in Old Lyme this week.

Ryan Lee stumbled across the remains on the beach, and nicknamed the animal “The Montauk Monster,” then sent photos to Eyewitness News.

The photos shared got more than 250,000 views.

The carcass of an animal washed up onto Miami Beach in Old Lyme, following Sunday’s storm and high tides.

"I don't know what kind of animal it is. I contacted Public Works to see if they could come and remove it because obviously you don't want that decaying on the beach,” Lee said.

Some guesses included a skunk, a small bear, a fisher cat or a badger.

"I don't know what it is. People all over Facebook are finding all kinds of ideas, funny things it might be and whatever, but who knows,” Lee said.

The State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said their experts confirm it is a mammal and not a sea creature, and possibly a skunk.

The local public works crew already took the mammal away.

"With the way the tides are, and some of the flooding, something could have gotten washed out of the Connecticut River and ended up here or something pulled from inland in a high tide surge,” said Lenny Corto of Old Lyme.

Old Lyme Public Works officials said they’ve picked up a lot of strange creatures over the years.

