Gov. Malloy & Lt. Gov. Wyman release statements on General Electric leaving the state

Governor Dannel P. Malloy and Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman today released the following statements regarding General Electric:

Governor Malloy said, “Today’s decision is a clear signal that Connecticut must continue to adapt to a changing business climate. Businesses care about transportation infrastructure, and we will continue to make new investments to create a more modern transportation future. Businesses care about talent, and we will continue our investments in our higher education system in order to connect them to the needs of high-tech employers. Businesses care about state government fostering new areas of innovation, and we will continue to invest in high-tech startups, small businesses, and major employers like United Technologies. And businesses care about how states budget, and now is the time to continue our bipartisan efforts to reform our budget, find new ways to pay our pensions, and create a more sustainable and predictable state budget.

“Taken as a whole, there is no denying that Connecticut has had more good days than days like today. Of course we are disappointed, and we know that many in Connecticut share that frustration. While GE’s headquarters may be leaving, I have been assured that the company will continue to have many employees working here in Connecticut. Equally important, GE will continue to work with and support many smaller businesses throughout our state.

“Over the past five years, Connecticut has partnered with 1,945 companies to create more than 19,900 new jobs and retain an additional 75,000 jobs. Now is the time to meet our challenges head on, work together, and find new innovative ways to meet them.”

Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman said, “Improving our business climate has been priority one for this administration – and we’ve seen solid progress in job creation, built hubs for innovation, and strengthened our partnerships with the business community. Together, we’ve put residents back to work, brought new businesses to the state, and supported Connecticut companies in a way we never have before. Historic investments in housing, education, and transportation ensure that Connecticut is globally competitive place to work and live.”

