PD: Manchester clerk refuses to give money to robbery suspect

Police released this photo of the attempted robbery suspect. (Manchester Police Department)

Police are searching for the suspect who attempted to rob a convenience store in Manchester early Sunday morning.

The unidentified man entered the 7-11, located at 706 Main St. around 4 a.m. Inside the store, police said the man “brandished a handgun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money.”

However, police said the clerk “refused to hand over any money and then hit his panic button.” That sound caused the man to flee the store without any money.

The suspect is being described as 5’9” to 5’11”.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5543.

