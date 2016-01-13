Remains of convicted felon, veteran to be moved from cemetery

Now, after two years, the casket of Guillermo Aillon, who died at the age of 76, will casket will be dug up and relocated. (WFSB)

A Connecticut veteran, convicted of a triple murder in the 1980s, was laid to rest in a state veteran’s cemetery, but now, after two years, the casket of Guillermo Aillon, who died at the age of 76, will casket will be dug up and relocated.

He was buried at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown almost two years ago.

The Department of Veterans Affairs said this was a mistake they are working to fix, since under federal law, the veteran wasn’t supposed to be buried there in the first place.

The family said they didn’t know about the federal law, and there was nothing on a state form they filled out to show he had served time in prison.

The family told Eyewitness News Aillon was buried with full military honors, as he served in the Vietnam Era and in the U.S. Air Force.

Under federal law, if you’re a veteran but get convicted of a capital crime with life in prison or the death penalty, you can’t be buried in a state veteran’s cemetery.

The family said they still believe Aillon is innocent. His estranged wife and her parents were found stabbed to death in North Haven in 1972. It took years for Aillon to be convicted, and the first trial was overturned.

The second ended with a hung jury, but it was the third jury who convicted him in 1984.

He was given a sentence of 75 years to life.

In a statement, the Department of Veterans Affairs said “At the time of Mr. Aillon's death, we received no indication that he was incarcerated at any point, and as his family provided the Department a Discharge Certificate to establish his status as a Veteran, there was no indication of his conviction. We rely on people to be forthcoming with information like this and be truthful to us."

The department said they’re reviewing and updating existing procedures. Before his death, Aillon was transferred to a Rocky Hill nursing home.

It is unclear where his body will be moved.

