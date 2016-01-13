QU students react to Obama's State of Union

Many were watching President Barack Obama’s final State of the Union address on Tuesday night, including a few Quinnipiac University students.

A group of QU students are in Washington D.C. for a political internship. After listening to what the president had to say, they said they are more convinced than ever that U.S. Congress is broken.

Eyewitness News had the chance to hear why young adults are just as frustrated as many other Americans. Polls show that Americans are not happy with Washington DC.

Young adults told Eyewitness News they feel Congress is too concerned about their political parties, especially when it comes to the debate on guns.

"We are so separated, Democrat and Republican and we look at party more than anything else,” Quinnipiac University Senior Colton Hoffman said.

Hoffman said he likes politics but feels not much gets done in Washington.

A group of QU students were part of a two week course at the Washington Center, which is an educational program for students all over the country interested in politics.

He considers himself a Republican while junior Nicole Dwyer said she leans more towards being a Democrat.

"There's so much gridlock and it feels like our voice doesn't matter as much as we would like it to,” Dwyer said.

Their professor Scott McLean said they lucked out to be in Washington DC during the president's speech.

McLean said he found it odd the president barely mentioned gun control, especially with all the talk leading up to the speech and with Gov. Dannel Malloy invited to the event. He added Connecticut passed some of the toughest gun laws.

"The gun issue is a sign that Congress really is broken and the system is broken,” McLean said. “I don't think Obama wanted that unhopeful message to come out in his speech."

Students said they feel gun violence is important and Congress is failing to do what they were elected to.

"Once the gun violence happened and I saw it, I said something needs to change as soon as possible and it gets worse and there are more shootings,” Hoffman said.

The QU students have a few more days Washington D.C. They go every year. The overwhelming sentiment was that elected officials should find ways to work together.

