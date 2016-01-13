Alcohol in e-Cigarettes can impair motor skills

A new study by the Yale School of Medicine shows some e-Cigarette's contain enough alcohol to impair your movement.

"It’s actually really close to a real cigarette but you definitely can tell the difference,” said Elizabeth McLaughlin, who used e-Cigarettes while trying to quit smoking. ”It did make a difference I got a lot better."

McLaughlin said she knew chemicals were inside. But when Eyewitness News told her a new study shows alcohol is also found in many e-Cigarettes, some up to 23 percent, others as low as one percent

“It kind of makes me a little nervous to be honest with you,” McLaughlin said.

While it may come as a surprise to some that alcohol can be found in e-Cigarettes, experts said it's more of the same when it comes to dealing with an unregulated product like an e-cigarette.

“There's all sorts of scary things that can be in these cigarettes that you don't want anyone inhaling, let alone your teenagers,” Dr. Michele Petrucelli with the Emergency Department Hartford Hospital said.

The new study from researchers at Yale University's School of Medicine found that there's enough alcohol to impact motor skills, especially for those using the higher alcohol content e-cigarettes.

Doctors said this is all the more reason to avoid e-cigarettes especially for teens and parents.

The Yale study also showed 75-percent of the e-Cigarettes studied contained less than one percent of alcohol.

