Hartford officer injured while chasing larceny suspect

A Hartford police officer injured his ankle while chasing a larceny suspect on Wednesday evening.

At a little after 8 p.m. several police officers were seen near Stop and Shop on New Park Avenue.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley said the officer who was injured was chasing a larceny suspect from Stop and Shop.

The suspect was caught.

The injured officer was taken to Hartford Hospital.

