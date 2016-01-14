No Powerball jackpot winner in CT, but thousands still win prizes

People in Chino Hills, CA celebrate after a jackpot winning ticket was sold there. (CBS photo)

After two drawings without Powerball jackpot winners, three tickets hit it after Wednesday's numbers were picked.

The big prize ballooned to $1.6 billion over the last week.

The numbers were 8-27-34-4-19 and the Powerball was 10.

The new jackpot winners were not from Connecticut.

There were, however, three $1 million winners in the state. Those were the tickets that matched all of the numbers except the Powerball. They were sold in Fairfield, Hartford and New London counties.

"This epic run was like no other. Powerball is undoubtedly the game to play. I want to thank our players and retailers for supporting the lottery, and congratulate our newest Connecticut millionaires," CT Lottery President and CEO Anne M. Noble said in a statement on Thursday.

There were also four $100,000 winning tickets and 11 $50,000 tickets.

Overall, CT Lottery officials said 350,629 winning tickets were sold in the Connecticut, including the million dollar winners.

One of the jackpot winning tickets was sold at a 7-11 in Chino Hills, CA. Wednesday night, people flooded the store to celebrate.

"I live down the street. What are the odds?" said Mario Frias, a lottery player. "I could have won."

The other two were sold in Florida and Tennessee.

Lottery officials said that means the big payout will be split at least three ways.

Ticket sales in Connecticut topped out at more than $50.1 million for the jackpot run, which began on Nov. 7, 2015. Connecticut Lottery officials said about $21.4 million was generated for the state’s General Fund, which "supports services that touch all of Connecticut’s citizens – healthcare, education, public safety, and more."

During the 2015 fiscal year, people playing lottery in Connecticut won $707.7 million while a record $319.7 million was returned to the state’s General Fund.

Players have 180 calendar days to claim their prize. Jan. 13 Powerball drawing expire on July 11, 2016.

For those who didn't win, they told Eyewitness News that you can't put a price on people's dreams.

"[The] best part of it is people dreaming, talking about what they're going to do," said Fakrul Islam, a cashier.

Lottery officials said that more than 300,000 people at least doubled their money for the $2 ticket.

