Family, police desperately search for Bloomfield woman

After a welfare check revealed a Bloomfield woman to be missing, officers and family members issued a plea to the public to help find her.

Cynthia Cole-Burrell, 60, expressed intent to harm herself, according to a concerned family member.

Police said they went to her home on Glenwood Avenue to check on her, but no one answered the door.

Officers said they entered the home through an unlocked front door, but found it empty.

They said she requires regular medication.

Cole-Burrell is described as standing 5'8" tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bloomfield Police Department at 860-242-5501.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.