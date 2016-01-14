Route 32 closed in Willington due to serious crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Traffic Alert

Route 32 closed in Willington due to serious crash

Posted: Updated:
WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

Route 32 in Willington is closed following a serious crash.

State police said it happened south of Plains Road Thursday morning.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the crash.

For real-time traffic information, check out the WFSB traffic page here.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.