Thieves target Manchester home as 'water company' employees

Thieves claiming to be from the water department stole money and a purse from a home in Manchester, according to police.

Officers said the suspects gained entry to a home on Kensington Street after one identified himself as a Town of Manchester Water Department worker.

He allegedly claimed he needed to check the basement water pressure while the other suspect took the money and purse, according to police.

"I was very surprised. Very surprised because it's just a nice quiet neighborhood," said neighbor Paulette Raudsepp.

The family said they didn't want to let the man in, and said there was no car nearby and the only thing identifying him was a tag reading "town employee."

"They try and pressure the individual into complying with their demands and they want to use pressure so you can't think about it, and don't have time to think rationally about it and they just go ahead and do what the person wants them to do," said Manchester Capt. Chris Davis.

He said while the couple was in the basement with the first suspect, another man snuck in and stole a large amount of cash right from their wallets.

The first suspect was described as a man between 35 and 40 years of age who stood about 5’9” tall and had a scruffy goatee.

Police said Manchester town employees will always have proper identification and drive in vehicles that are clearly marked.

Homeowners are encouraged not to let anyone in their home unless they have an appointment or until they contact the agency in question.

Anyone with information about the suspects or any other similar cases is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.

