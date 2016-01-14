Man snatches cash from Wolcott liquor store register

Police in Wolcott are looking for a man they said forced his way to a cash register at a liquor store and took money.

They said it happened on Wednesday shortly after 8 p.m. at the Laurel Crest Liquor Store on Wolcott Road.

An employee told police that a man entered the store, asked where the nip bottles were, took one and put it on the cashier's counter.

When the employee proceeded to ring up the nip, the suspect reached into the cash drawer and grabbed the money.

Police said a struggle took place between the employee and suspect.

The employee eventually became scared and ran out of the store to seek help.

The suspect ran out of the store and jumped into a tan-colored vehicle that was in the lot. He drove off onto Wolcott Road.

No one was hurt and no weapon was shown, according to police.

The suspect was described as being in his mid-40s, standing between 5'10" to 6' tall, having a black mustache and wearing a light-colored jacket with a green-colored sweatshirt underneath that read Broncos across the front. He also wore a dark-colored knit hat.

The vehicle was described as possibly being a tan 2010 or similar Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wolcott Police Department.

