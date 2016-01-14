Millwright's Chocolate and Ginger Cake

Pastry Chef, Kristin Eddy, joins us from Millwright's Restaurant and Tavern to share her amazing Chocolate and Ginger Cake recipe. For dessert or an awesome dinner, check out Millwright's Restaurant and Tavern in Simsbury.

Pear mousse

5oz whipped cream

8oz pear puree with vanilla bean

3 sheets gelatin

2oz white chocolate

2oz yolks

2oz sugar

3TB water

-Bloom the sheets of gelatin in Ice water, once soft remove from water and reserve.

-In a medium sized bowl melt white chocolate over a double boiler.

-Warm the pear puree in a pot and add in bloomed gelatin. Stir until gelatin is completely dissolved.

-In a kitchen aid mixer add the yolks, and start to whip.

-Put the sugar and water in a small pot and bring to a boil and cook until 240 degrees Fahrenheit.

-Slowly pour the boiling sugar into the whipping yolks. Whip until the outside of the bowl is cool to the touch.

-Pour the warmed pear puree over the melted white chocolate and stir well. Then fold the whipped yolks into that, and fold in the whipped cream.

-Let chill in the fridge overnight before using.

Chocolate gingerbread

5oz melted butter

100g molasses

150g maple syrup

3 eggs

80g milk

-Stir all above ingredients together

-Add wet into dry

5oz brown sugar

2 tsp ground ginger

157g AP flour

¾ tsp baking soda

1/2tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground cinnamon

80g cocoa powder

-Combine the wet and dry ingredients and mix well, pour into a well greased 9x9 square pan.

-Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.

Dark rum caramel

1# sugar

¼ cup water

1#heavy cream

3TB dark rum

100g cold diced butter

-In a large pot add sugar and water, bring to a boil and cook until the sugar creature a golden brown color.

-Remove from the heat and immediately add in the 3 tablespoons of rum all at once, be careful the sugar will steam a lot.

-Whiling stirring with a spatula slowly add in the cream, stir in the cold diced butter until it’s completely melted.

-Let cool completely cool and chill in the fridge before using.

Pretzel crunch

100g ground/crushed pretzel

20g sugar

10g finely chopped crystalized ginger

1/2 tsp kosher salt

50g honey

50g warm water

-Grind 100g of mini pretzels in the food processor.

-Finely chop the crystalized ginger and add into the crushed pretzels along with the 20g of sugar and ½ tsp kosher salt.

-Make a syrup with the honey and water, pour over the crushed pretzel mixture, let sit until all of the liquid is absorbed.

-Spread the mixture out in between two parchment papers and roll until completely flattened.

-Transfer onto a ½ sheet tray and place another ½ sheet tray directly on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until golden brown and crunchy.