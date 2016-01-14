Veganism movement helps people stay healthy

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt, and Beyonce are just some of the celebrities using a new health trend that promotes veganism.

January marks the start of working on those New Year resolutions. For some that involves trying out a vegan diet for the month of January. It's a movement that's being dubbed "veganuary".

“It's sort of like mainstream,” Helen Tsai, of Middletown, said. “My son is a meat and potato kind of guy. My husband is steak and rice and they're giving it a try.”

Rachel Gary is the founder of Veganconnecticut.com.

“I think Veganuary is a great initiative because it takes a couple weeks to start a new habit,” Gary said. “Over the last five years, I would say, it has been a huge change, especially here in Connecticut.”

Hartford Chef Chris Haylett told Eyewitness News he has seen this change firsthand at his vegan restaurant, Fire and Spice.

“January until April is quite popular here,” Haylett said. “And y'know, I will call some of them my "New Year customers" because I don't see them back here until the next year.”

But for others, such as Glastonbury resident Janoye Williams, this animal-free diet has stuck.

Williams said he ate meat before starting Veganuary.

“I was a carnivore,” Williams said. “I was like a really good grill master, but now I don't do any of that stuff anymore.”

Williams said he doesn't miss it, especially after the changes he started to experience.

“I've lost 32 pounds. My energy level is through the roof,” Williams said. “I don't snore anymore.”

Many agree that it's becoming easier to lead a vegan lifestyle in this day and age.

“I think that restaurants are responding to the fact that a lot more folks are looking for plant-based options when they go out to eat,” Gary said.

There are several online resources that contain budget-friendly advice and recipes.

Haylett explained why Vegan foods are “not boring.”

“There's a lot of flavor to it,” Haylett said.

If anyone is interested in trying out a vegan diet, Gary offered some advice.

“Focus on adding things into your diet before you focus on removing them,” Gary said.

