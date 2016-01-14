Women waiting longer to have first child

According to a new study, women are waiting longer than ever before to have their first child. (WFSB)

The average age for first-time mothers in the United States is at an all-time high, over the age of 26, and it is even higher in Connecticut.

Robin Fesco is part of a growing portion of mothers who are having their first child in their 30s or 40s.

She married her husband at 26, but wanted to get her graphic design company off the ground first before they started a family.

"It was the best thing that I could ever do, to be able to have that balance was great,” Fesco said.

She and her husband welcomed their son Nathaniel when she was 31.

"I think that this is more of the common age group that we're going to see moms having children, focusing again, on their careers first and then having families later on,” Fesco said.

This is a trend Dr. Mary Beth Janicki has noticed within in the past decade at St. Francis Hospital.

"We’re seeing women that are starting families in their 40s,” Janicki said.

When the government first started tracking the age of new mothers in 1970, the average was 21.

The Centers for Disease Control said it’s been mostly climbing ever since, and spiked in about the last five years, now standing at 26 years and 4 months.

Experts said legalizing abortion, improving birth control, and greater opportunities for women all contributed to the climb.

Traditionally, doctors said they've pegged the age of 35 as when a woman can start to see more complications due to her age.

But doctors said the key is really making sure you take the proper precautions.

"Pre-conception care, including starting a prenatal vitamin with folic acid, is definitely the way to go and planning a pregnancy when you're at your healthiest in the first trimester when the baby is forming is going to give you the best chance for a healthy pregnancy for you and your baby,” Janicki said.

She added that no matter your age, the key to a healthy baby is a healthy mom.

