Fire reported in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Firefighters are battling a fire in East Hartford on Thursday afternoon. 

The garage fire was reported on School Street around 3 p.m. 

No injuries were reported to police. 

The fire was knocked down by 3:45 p.m. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

