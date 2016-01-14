Scooter crash closes Route 34 in New Haven

Exit 1 off of the southbound side of Interstate 91 in New Haven was closed after a motor scooter crash on Thursday afternoon.

The westbound side of Route 34 is closed at Church Street, according to Department of Transportation. Police said the Oak Street connector exit to Church Street is also closed.

The crash was reported around 2:15 p.m.

Police said at 4:30 p.m. that the intersection will remain closed until the investigation is completed.

The scooter rider was identified as a 51-year-old man from Branford who was traveling on Church Street and violated a red traffic control signal, according to surveillance footage.

A vehicle was involved in the crash and the driver stayed at the scene.

The cause of the cash is under investigation.

