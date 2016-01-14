More people moved out of CT last year than in

More people are moving out of Connecticut than moving in (MGN)

According to a new study, more people left Connecticut than moved into the state in 2015.

The migration pattern study was published by Atlas Van Lines, and said 1,236 people moved out of the state, also known as “outbound,” and 968 people moved into Connecticut, or referred to as “inbound.”

The study is based on 77,705 Interstate and Cross-Border Household Goods Relocations from Jan. 1, 2015, through Dec. 15, 2015.

In the last 10 years, the highest number of people moving into Connecticut was in 2007, with 1,353 coming into the state, but that same year, 1,391 people moved out.

“This year, 20 states, in addition to Washington D.C., registered as balanced, 18 states were outbound, and 12 states were inbound,” the study said.

The states with the highest percentage of inbound moves are Oregon, Idaho, North Carolina, Alaska, and North Dakota.

The states with the highest percentage of outbound moves are Hawaii, New York, Illinois, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

