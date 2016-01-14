CT veteran denied hotel room because of service dog

A Marine veteran from Colchester, and his family, were denied a hotel room this week because he has a service dog.

The home Derrick Ferrington and his wife share with their two toddlers and his service dog ‘Chesty’ is undergoing mold remediation, so they have to stay in a hotel for a few weeks, and put up half the cost for the insurance company.

When Meagan Ferrington tried to get a room at the Days Inn in Groton, she was told “no,” and that they don’t take animals.

Derrick Ferrington has a service dog to help him with his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

"His whole purpose is to be there for me, to calm me down. When I get down he brings me up. Gets me out of the house," Derrick Ferrington said.

He served three tours of duty in the Middle East, from 2005 to 2009. In 2006 he suffered a brain injury following an IED explosion while on patrol.

The manager of the hotel said the staff was not properly trained, and was wrong in denying accommodations with a service dog.

The law states, “Like other dogs, the service dog must be licensed and have a tag. If the dog has not been previously licensed, the owner must present documentation that the dog has been appropriately trained as a service dog to get a license.”

“Connecticut law does not require a person using a service dog to prove that the dog is being used to help with disabilities in order to be afforded the protections allowed to people using service dogs.

“She very, very strongly said ‘I understand that it’s Illegal but it’s our pet policy’,” said Maegan Ferrington.

The Days Inn corporate office contacted the Ferringtons on Thursday afternoon and apologized, offering accommodations, but the family said they don’t think they will take them up on the offer.

