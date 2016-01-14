PD: Man who tried to steal car held at gunpoint by homeowner

A Bristol man is facing charges after police said he tried to steal a car from a Southington home.

Police said early Tuesday morning, about 6:40 a.m., they responded to a home on Mount Vernon Road on a report that a homeowner was holding the alleged suspect at gunpoint.

The homeowner was reportedly allowing his vehicle to warm up in his driveway when he was alerted that someone was sitting inside his vehicle.

The man found 21-year-old Joshua Ramirez sitting inside the car, and it appeared Ramirez was trying to get the vehicle into gear.

Police said the homeowner opened the car door and told Ramirez to get out as he stepped back and drew his legally registered firearm.

Ramirez reportedly exited the vehicle and slowly walked down the driveway. Police arrived and arrested Ramirez.

The vehicle is valued at more than $23,000.

Ramirez was charged with first-degree criminal attempt at larceny, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass, and second degree-breach of peace.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Jan. 25.

Police said the homeowner has a valid Connecticut permit.

