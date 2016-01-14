Route 12 in Ledyard reopens following serious crash

Emergency officials responded to a serious crash on Route 12 in Ledyard on Thursday evening.

At about 6 p.m. on Thursday, police said Route 12, between Route 214 and North Glenwoods Road, was closed because of the crash.

Police said the road had reopened at about 9 p.m.

Fire officials said LIFESTAR responded to the area.

Drivers were also being asked to avoid the area.

It is unclear how serious any injuries were, or how the crash happened.

