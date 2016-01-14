CT state senator involved in crash Thursday

Officials said State Senator Andrew Maynard (D-Stonington) was involved in a crash in Waterford on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said after participating in a caucus with his colleagues at the State Capitol, Maynard was involved in a one-car crash on Route 32.

"He was treated at the scene; is conscious and is undergoing further evaluation at an area hospital," officials from the Democratic Party said in a release.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

In 2014, Maynard suffered a brain injury over the summer after falling from a balcony while moving furniture.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.