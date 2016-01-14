Woman charged in deadly crash on Christmas faces judge

A young life was cut short on Christmas, and the woman accused of being behind the wheel appeared in court on Thursday.

Rebecca Ianantuoni’s final image of her son’s best friend is that of a free-spirit with a gentle soul.

The life of 18-year-old Robert “Bobby” Weidig was cut short as he was walking to a music and dance event on Route 69 in Bethany on Christmas night.

"I was asleep and he came into my room…he's like ‘mom, mom, Bobby was hit, Bobby is dead mom," Ianantuoni said.

The woman who police said was behind the wheel is 60-year-old Barbara Ross, of Cheshire.

She appeared in a courtroom on Thursday to answer to drunk driving charges in the crash.

While the charges are severe, they do not go far enough for those who have seen too many tragedies behind the wheel.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving had a presence outside the courtroom on Thursday.

They said Weidig’s death is the grim outcome of a dangerous choice that many drivers make all of the time.

"It's a lot cheaper to take a taxi than to hire a defense attorney, go to jail, lose your job. All preventable by just thinking if you drink, don't drive,” said Michelle Lettieri, director of Victim’s Services for MADD Connecticut.

While more charges could be coming for Ross, the pain experienced by those who knew Bobby best, knows no end.

“He embraced nature, embraced the world, he was just this kind wonderful kid,” Ianantuoni said.

Ross is expected back in court next month. Her charges could be upgraded to manslaughter after the accident reconstruction report is finished.

