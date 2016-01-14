Glastonbury changes high school graduation tradition

Glastonbury High School is making a change for their 2016 graduation.

Graduating girls and boys traditionally wear different colored gowns, but a group of students asked for something that will unify them.

The school decided to make all of the gowns blue, and that has sparked quite the conversation.

Some parents aren’t happy with the change because they said it’s breaking a long-standing tradition, but the school’s principal said it’s a way to make all students equal and focus on their achievements.

“They felt that we needed to focus on a less traditional gown and it would be really helpful to have a united and cohesive class,” said Principal Nancy Bean.

She said it wasn’t an easy decision to make, but it was the right one, although not everyone agrees.

“It was nice to have a variation of colors, the white and the blue. Now they're going all blue. I'm not even sure why, it doesn’t even make any sense. It was nice to have the separation between the girls and the boys, it looked good too,” said Patrick Defrancesco.

The school has been getting positive and negative feedback.

“It's a great way to unify them all in the same cap and gown. If that makes everyone feel more united than go for it,” said 1990 alum Meagan Salinsky.

The all blue gowns have a white stole carrying the school’s emblem on the back.

The gowns will soon be ready to order for the class of 2016.

