New details released in Hartford voyeurism incident

A former Democratic Party employee was accused of inappropriately snapping a photo up a woman's skirt in November inside the State Capitol, but that isn't all.

Court documents say Victor Cuevas allegedly lied to police about taking the photo, but he had to come clean after police told him it was all caught on camera.

The woman reportedly told police that as she was on an escalator inside the building, she felt something "brush up against the upper inner portion of her left thigh."

Seconds later, she told police she saw a flash.

Investigators said the picture was "beneath the hem line of her dress, pointing at her under garment covering private parts."

When Cuevas was confronted by the woman, investigators said he denied taking a picture and took off.

But police didn't have to travel very far to find him. Cuevas reportedly worked inside the print shop for the Democratic Caucus at the State Capitol.

During an interview, police said he blamed the flash on a "game alert from the app 'Clicker Heroes'."

But after being told that the entire incident was caught on camera, he allegedly fessed up to the crime.

He is expected to appear back in court on Feb. 4. He is no longer working for the Democratic Caucus.

