PD: Man with butcher knife breaks into New Haven home

The search is on in New Haven for a man who walked into a home with a butcher knife and reportedly assaulted a woman.

Darlitha Busby said her friend was at home on Wednesday evening when a man walked inside, carrying a large butcher knife.

“I do remember her saying it was like something out of a movie,” Busby said.

Police said the male suspect beat one of his victims, a 64-year-old woman, so bad that she was found lying on the floor, disoriented with a large bump on her face.

Moments later, the suspect walked inside the bedroom of Busby’s friend, a 53-year-old woman, and ordered her to sit on her bed.

“She said ‘all I saw was this long knife.’ He tried to tie her up, and she kept saying ‘Jesus’ and for some reason that caused him to drop the knife,” Busby said.

The suspect fled and the victim grabbed the knife and ran down the street to get help from a police officer near the substation.

New Haven police said they tried to locate the suspect, who is described as having salt-and-pepper hair and a beige coat, but they were unsuccessful.

It is unclear how the man got into the apartment, which is in the area of Hazel and Newhall streets.

“This is entirely too close to home,” Busby said.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact police at 203-946-6304.

