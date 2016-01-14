Woman accused of embezzling thousands from a man in her care

A woman from Vernon is facing embezzlement charges after police said she allegedly stole from a 79-year-old man she was caring for.

Police said 65-year-old Debra Ellen Keller took about $16,000 from a patient at Fox Hill Nursing Home in Vernon.

Keller allegedly made several ATM withdrawals from the man’s bank account, and forged 66 stolen checks to herself.

She is being charged with second-degree larceny and second-degree forgery and is expected to appear in court on Jan. 26.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.