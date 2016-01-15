Suspects lead police on pursuit through New Haven, Hamden and SCSU campus after robbery, stabbing

Police placed evidence markers in an area near Starr Street. (WFSB photo)

Three people were arrested for a robbery, stabbing and police pursuit in New Haven. (WFSB photo)

Three suspects were arrested after police said they led them on a car chase though New Haven, Hamden and a college campus.

Officers said the suspects were involved in a stabbing and robbery in the area of Miller Street and Parmelee Avenue in New Haven shortly after 3 a.m.

Jeffrey Carlton Evans 40, of New London, Kourtney Thomas, 27, of New Haven and 43-year-old Douglas Buster of New Haven all face charges.

Shelton Avenue was closed between Hazel and Starr Streets, where the pursuit ended.

Police said the call was made by someone who heard a commotion inside a neighboring home. The caller reported that he looked through his window and saw three men fighting. One of the men knifed the victim several times before he and another suspect left in a waiting car.

Officers said the victim, later identified as 31-year-old Gerry Torres of Bridgeport, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He did not call police to report his own assault.

However, Torres told them that he had been robbed of several hundred dollars in cash. He said he recognized one of the suspects. The man goes by the name of "Shy." He said Shy was the one who knifed him, despite Torres handing over the money.

The witness was able to provide a vehicle description to police.

They spotted the car and attempted to stop the vehicle before the driver fled.

However, a low-speed 40 mph pursuit continued into Hamden and back through the campus of Southern Connecticut State University before returning to New Haven where police stopped the car.

The two men and a woman were taken into custody in the area of Starr Street and Shelton Avenue. They were hospitalized to be checked out. Police said one sustained an injury during apprehension, another had an asthma issue and the third was hospitalized for gout.

Evans was charged with engaging police in a pursuit, interfering with police, reckless driving and operating under suspension.

Thomas was charged with disorderly conduct.

Buster was charged with interfering with police and disorderly conduct. Assault charges are also pending, police said. He also has an outstanding warrant.

The Torres suffered a stab wound to the chest but is expected to be ok, according to police.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.