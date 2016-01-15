New Haven home invasion involving butcher knife rattles neighborhood

A home invasion left a New Haven neighborhood rattled on Wednesday night.

Police said the suspect was armed with a large butcher knife and tried to tie up a woman inside of her home off of Hazel and Newhall Streets.

They said the victim was able to scare off the attacker and get away to find help.

Eyewitness News spoke exclusively to her friend.

"I do remember her saying it was like something out of a movie," said Darlitha Busby, the victim's friend.

Busby told Eyewitness News that her 53-year-old friend was home with her roommate when a man walked into the home. She described the suspect as petite with salt and pepper hair, wearing a beige coat and carrying the butcher knife.

"She said 'all I saw was this long knife,'" Busby said. "He tried to tie her up. And she kept saying 'Jesus!' and for some reason that caused him to drop the knife."

Police said the man had been trying to tie the victim's hands behind her back. He instead fled.

They said the woman told them she was able to free herself, pick up the knife and run outside for help. She spotted an officer near a police substation.

"She's clearly shooken up," Busby said.

Police said the victim was hysterical. When they went back to her apartment to investigate, they found her 64-year-old roommate lying on the ground and disoriented. The roommate had a large bump on her head and had to be taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital. She's expected to be ok.

The suspect fled before officers arrived.

Eyewitness News was told that investigators are working on a lead but they're asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police.

