Groton man killed in Ledyard crash

Police identified a victim killed in a Ledyard crash as a man from Groton.

They said Mose Jones, 64, collided with a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Andrea Lolita Bettencourt of Uncasville.

The crash happened on Route 12 just after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to police.

Investigators said Bettencourt was traveling northbound near the intersection of North Glenwoods Road when Jones, who was driving south, hit her head-on.

Bettencourt was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Jones was transported to Hartford Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

