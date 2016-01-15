Route 68 in Naugatuck clear following morning crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Route 68 in Naugatuck clear following morning crash

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -

Prospect Street in Naugatuck was partially closed because of a crash involving a car and a utility pole.

However, police said the scene was completely cleared as of 9 a.m. on Friday.

The road, also known as Route 68, had been down to one lane of traffic, according to police.

They expected it to remain that way for several hours.

It was also expected to completely close when crews worked to repair the pole and downed wires.

Police urged drivers to seek alternate routes.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the crash.

