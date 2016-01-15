Milford man arrested for trying to sexually assault a girl, police say

A man was arrested by Milford police for trying to sexually assault a young person.

Police said 39-year-old Chad Withington tried to sexually assault a female juvenile in Milford between 2014 and 2015.

They said they began investigating the case after allegations were made.

On Nov. 19, 2015, an arrest warrant was issued and Withington was taken into custody at his home. He's been held by the Department of Corrections ever since.

Investigators said they continued to look into the suspect's interactions with female juveniles from Dec. 2014 through Sept. 2015.

On Dec. 15, 2015, Milford Superior Court issued arrest warrants for Withington on more charges.

Withington appeared in court on Wednesday and was served the warrants.

He was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, first-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree criminal attempt to commit sexual assault.

