Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Norwalk

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) -

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Norwalk Friday morning.

It happened on Wall Street just before 10 a.m.

Police said the vehicle involved did stop.

There's no information about injuries or what caused the driver to strike the victim.

