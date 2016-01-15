Police respond to Plainfield bank robbery

The Plainfield Police Department said they are looking for this suspect in connection with a robbery at the Citizens Bank.

Police in Plainfield released this photo of the suspect in a bank robbery.

The following map shows the area around the bank. (BING)

Police in Plainfield released photos of the suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery on Friday morning.

The robbery was reported at the Citizens Bank, which is located at 16 Railroad Ave., just before 10 a.m.

Police said one man entered the bank and “demanded money,” however, “no weapons were displayed.”

The suspect entered and exited through the rear door of the bank. Police said he got into a parked vehicle, which was located in the Village Square Complex parking lot, that is near Windsor Avenue.

The suspect is being described as 6’0” to 6’4” with a thin/slender build and in his early 30s. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing Carhartt-type dark-colored vest jacket and matching pants, workstyle boots and dark navy blue hooded sweatshirt under Carhartt vest.

Police said the motor vehicle was described as a “light-colored small car with a spoiler” with Connecticut license plates.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Plainfield Police Department at 860-564-0804 or on the anonymous tip line at 860-564-7065.

