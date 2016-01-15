AAA releases its list of the top 10 hotels in Connecticut

Winvian Farm in Morris was the only five diamond rated hotel on AAA's list. (winvian.com photo)

AAA released its annual list of the top hotels in the state that receive its four and five diamond status.

The auto club called the status a long-standing seal of approval to help travelers.

It said 10 Connecticut hotels made the 2016 list after a review by AAA's professional inspectors.

“The AAA diamond rating insures a consistent standard of excellence that goes above and beyond customer driven ratings which are much more subjective,” said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson. “It’s a seal of approval unlike any other.”

Only one state hotel made it into the five diamond category. It was Winvian Farm in Morris. The distinction is given to fewer than half a percent of the 28,000 properties approved by AAA.

About 1,500 hotels made the four diamond rating. The newest member is The Mayflower Grace in the town of Washington.

The other eight on the list included:

The Homestead Inn, Greenwich (since 2004)

Marriott Hartford Downtown (since 2006)

Grand Pequot Tower at Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket (since 2003)

The Fox Tower, Mashantucket (since 2009)

Hyatt Regency Greenwich, Old Greenwich (since 2012)

Saybrook Point Inn & Spa, Old Saybrook (since 2002)

Delamar Southport, Southport (since 2011)

Mohegan Sun, Uncasville (since 2002)

AAA said its rating system covers hotels in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

