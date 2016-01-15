Walmart closing stores throughout U.S. including 1 in CT

The WalMart location in Bishops Corner, which is located on North Main Street, is the only Connecticut store to close(WFSB file photo)

Walmart employees said on Friday that the Neighborhood Market location in West Hartford's Bishops Corner will close at the end of the month.

The location is one of 269 around the globe and 154 in the country to close.

Walmart said the stores being closed only represent a fraction of the company's 11,000 stores worldwide.

For an interactive map of the store closings around the country, click here.

The location in Bishops Corner, which is located on North Main Street, is the only Connecticut store to close. It's also one of two Neighborhood Market stores in the state. The other, located in Bristol, will remain open.

Employees said they were notified on Friday morning and were told to pick three other Walmart locations for possible relocation.

"We had no idea, they called a meeting at 9 a.m.," said Sherri Bushey, who is an employee at the Bishops Corner Walmart. "They sat us all down, explained the situation to us and that's how we all found out.

Workers at Bishops Corner said they are shocked.

It's pretty somber in there right now," Bushey, who is a 18-year veteran of Walmart, said.

Employees said the store was slated to close on Jan. 28. Sales are expected because nothing will be transferred to another store.

"A lot of us have logistic feelings that they put the store in the wrong place, in the basement, West Hartford," Bushey, who has worked at the Bishops Corner Walmart for the previous three years, said. "I don't know if that had anything to do with it, but they said that the store wasn't making money for what it was costing them to run the store."

Neighborhood Market store is a smaller location with a grocery store. The Bishops Corner's location is sandwiched between a Whole Foods, Big Y and the Crown Market and the competition was tough.

"Everything in the store is being sold, it's not being sent to other stores. So we will all be working out normal hours until the 28th and then once everything is gone, they're closing up the store," Bushey said.

The news comes three months after the franchise's CEO, Doug McMillon, said the retailer would review its stores to become more nimble in the face of competition from rivals like Amazon.com.

“Actively managing our portfolio of assets is essential to maintaining a healthy business,” McMillon said. “Closing stores is never an easy decision, but it is necessary to keep the company strong and positioned for the future. It’s important to remember that we’ll open well more than 300 stores around the world next year. So we are committed to growing, but we are being disciplined about it.”

