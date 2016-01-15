Heavy rain, gusty winds, and wet snow in the hills expected tomorrow

A vigorous storm is expected to bring a quick burst of heavy rain, gusty winds, and even some wet snow in the higher elevations of Southern New England.

With the possibility of heavy rains, Eyewitness News has declared it an Early Warning Weather day.

Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said they are tracking a storm that storm will move off the coast of Virginia and North Carolina on Friday evening.

Rain is expected to develop after midnight with it becoming “steadier and heavier in the pre-dawn hours,” DePrest said.

“A few pockets of freezing rain can’t be ruled out,” DePrest said.

DePrest said overnight temperatures will stay above freezing across the state

Connecticut residents should sleep in on Saturday morning. Early risers will wake up to heavy rain and gusty rains.

“Rain could change to snow in the hills of Northern Connecticut and Massachusetts. Cold air is lacking with this storm, but if the precipitation falls heavily, there could be enough dynamic cooling to change the rain to wet snow,” DePrest said.

With the possibility of wet snow, there could be power outages.

The northern portions of the state could even see a coating to 2 inches of snow.

The rest of the state will likely see between 0.5 inches to 1 inch of rain with more possible in some spots.

