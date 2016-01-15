CT $1 million Powerball winner claims his prize

A New London United States Coast Guard instructor won $1 million through the Powerball jackpot drawing.

Andrew Norberg claimed his prize on Friday afternoon after getting purchasing a ticket in the record-breaking Jan. 13 Powerball prize drawing.

The big prize ballooned to $1.6 billion over the last week. The new jackpot winners were not from Connecticut.

However, there were three $1 million winners in the state. Those were the tickets that matched all of the numbers except the Powerball. They were sold in Fairfield, Hartford and New London counties. The numbers were 8-27-34-4-19 and the Powerball was 10.

There were also four $100,000 winning tickets and 11 $50,000 tickets.

Overall, CT Lottery officials said 350,629 winning tickets were sold in the Connecticut, including the million dollar winners.

Ticket sales in Connecticut topped out at more than $50.1 million for the jackpot run, which began on Nov. 7, 2015. Connecticut Lottery officials said about $21.4 million was generated for the state’s General Fund, which "supports services that touch all of Connecticut’s citizens – healthcare, education, public safety, and more."

During the 2015 fiscal year, people playing lottery in Connecticut won $707.7 million while a record $319.7 million was returned to the state’s General Fund.

Players have 180 calendar days to claim their prize. Jan. 13 Powerball drawing expire on July 11, 2016.

Lottery officials said that more than 300,000 people at least doubled their money for the $2 ticket.

