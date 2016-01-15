Try the new fine dinning at Fire at the Ridge

With the dropping temperatures this week, skiing has been very good at Powder Ridge in Middlefield. But skiing isn't the only reason to visit the mountain. How about fine dining, along with other activities to enjoy throughout the year.

Their brand-new restaurant, Fire at the Ridge, opens Friday, January 15th. Scot Haney got a sneak peak into the restaurant and sat down with Kevin Cottle the Executive Chief. You might recognize Cottle from his stint on the popular show, Hell’s Kitchen.

Fire at the Ridge is a full-service restaurant that will serve up artfully-inspired regional cuisine. To make your skiing and dinner reservations, go to powderridgepark.com.