West Hartford police issue warning about exposer

Police said they're investigating a complaint about a man exposing himself to high school students in West Hartford Friday morning.

They said it happened around 9 a.m. in the area of South Quaker Lane and Richard Street.

Two high school students were waiting at a bus stop when the man approached in an older dark sedan, possibly a Honda with dark tints, chrome door handles and chrome around the windows, according to police.

The suspect was described as being in his 30s with blonde/brown hair, a goatee and a gray sweatshirt.

Police said he exposed himself and masturbated while speaking to the female students.

They said they had a similar incident in the area of Seneca Road on Dec. 21. The vehicle description was the same in that case.

Police said as they did with the previous case, they'll be adding extra patrols. They also said the detective division is involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Hartford police.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.