New London police searching for suspicious man who offered ride to student

New London police are searching for a man who approached a middle school student and offered him a ride on Friday.

It happened around 7:45 this morning near the intersection of Jefferson and Lincoln avenue.

The student reported the incident to school administration when he arrived, and described the driver as a Hispanic male in his 40s with dark hair and possibly a mustache.

New London police said they are looking for a gold car with "I Love Jesus" stickers on the back of the car, with a gold chain hanging from the rear view mirror that said "Jesus."

The school resource officer is currently investigating. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident should call the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269

